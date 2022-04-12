Nash Carter release not received well by WWE talent - Reports

The release of former NXT Tag Team Champion Nash Carter has not been well received by WWE talent backstage, new reports seem to confirm.

Carter and partner Wes Lee, known collectively as MSK, were victorious over Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser (f.k.a. Marcel Barthel) & Fabian Aichner, and The Creed Brothers at NXT: Stand & Deliver before WrestleMania Saturday. The win gave the duo their second reign with the NXT Tag Team Championship.

They were scheduled to defend their titles against Grayson Waller and Sanga on the upcoming episode of NXT 2.0, but the now-vacant titles will be decided in a different match.

Nash Carter was released by WWE after an old photo resurfaced online of the former MSK member posing as Adolf Hitler. Allegations of domestic violence were also made towards Carter during this time by his Kimber Lee.

On a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that the backstage reaction to the firing was negative, given that Carter was well-liked by other talents.

"In NXT, from what I have heard, the decision to fire him [Carter] was not well-taken. Because I think people liked him and everything like that," Dave said. [H/T Ringside News]

Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWON WWE released Zachary Green (Nash Carter) after allegations of him hitting his wife Kimberly (Kimber Lee) came out from her a few days ago. The allegations came out prior to their decision to put the belts on him but her posting a photo came after. WWE released Zachary Green (Nash Carter) after allegations of him hitting his wife Kimberly (Kimber Lee) came out from her a few days ago. The allegations came out prior to their decision to put the belts on him but her posting a photo came after.

Carter worked for WWE from 2020 until 2022, competing exclusively on the NXT brand.

WWE was aware of the Nash Carter photo before the news broke

On the same edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer also revealed that WWE was aware of the Nash Carter image (the 'Hitler' image) before news of the controversial snap broke.

The image, taken when Carter was 19 years old, was reportedly known by WWE well before NXT: Stand & Deliver.

"I know that WWE was aware of the whole thing [the photo] before it ever went public. I had heard right before Stand & Deliver some stuff was coming out, and I know people there who said WWE was aware long before this,” Dave added.

Nash Carter was a two-time NXT Tag Team Champion during his time with the brand and also had a two-year stint with IMPACT Wrestling before being signed by World Wrestling Entertainment.

What do you think of the Carter firing? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

