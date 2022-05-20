Nash Carter removed from upcoming WWE 2K22 DLC

The WWE 2K22 "Stand Back" DLC pack just lost one of its characters in former NXT Superstar Nash Carter.

The third of the planned five DLC packs for WWE 2K22 is scheduled to be released on June 7. While it was originally set to include former NXT Tag Team Champions MSK, it will now only feature Wes Lee as Nash Carter has been removed.

The following statement was given to Sports Gamers Online from 2K regarding Nash Carter's removal from the upcoming WWE 2K22 Stand Back DLC pack:

With 2K’s commitment to providing the most authentic representation of the WWE universe, the Stand Back Pack has been updated to reflect the current WWE roster. WWE 2K22 DLC packs provide the community with engaging and valuable content post launch to ensure there is always something new to discover in the ring. To deliver on that promise, the new update to the Stand Back Pack now includes Booker T EVO and Seth Rollins Emerald MyFACTION cards as bonus content in addition to The Hurricane, Stacey Keibler, A-Kid, and Wes Lee.

Mike Straw @MikeStrawMedia



Story with statement from 2K: I've spoken to @WWEGames and can confirm that Nash Carter has been removed from the Stand Back #WWE2K22 DLCStory with statement from 2K: sportsgamersonline.com/games/wrestlin… I've spoken to @WWEGames and can confirm that Nash Carter has been removed from the Stand Back #WWE2K22 DLCStory with statement from 2K: sportsgamersonline.com/games/wrestlin…

The verdict is still out on whether removing an upcoming promised DLC character that has already been paid for will land 2K in hot water with the WWE Games community.

Nash Carter released a public apology on social media this week

Former NXT Superstar Nash Carter was released by WWE back in April after his ex-wife posted a picture of him on social media in a Hilter mustache doing the Nazi salute.

While Carter has been quiet for well over a month now, he chose to return to social media earlier this week, where he released a statement apologizing for the incident. You can check out his statement in the embedded tweet below.

As of now, the future remains uncertain for Carter. Whether the former NXT Superstar chooses to return to wrestling on the indies or finds another path remains to be seen.

Are you disappointed to hear that 2K has removed Carter from WWE 2K22? Sound off in the comments section below!

An ex WWE head writer speaks up about Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE. More details here..

LIVE POLL Q. Should 2K offer a replacement DLC character after removing Nash Carter? Yes No 9 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell