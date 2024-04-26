Natalya and 33-year-old WWE Superstar reacts to Montez Ford's emotional post on social media

Two WWE Superstars have recently reacted to Montez Ford's emotional post on social media.

Ford, alongside his tag team partner Angelo Dawkins, has recently become a member of a new stable, The Pride, which also includes Bobby Lashley and B-Fab. The newly formed faction even competed against LWO at the 2023 WWE Fastlane Premium Live Event. At WrestleMania XL, The Pride faced their rivals, The Final Testament in a street fight match, in a winning effort.

Taking to social media, Ford shared an emotional post stating how he has evolved after being a part of WWE for almost nine years. He mentioned how his family and his close ones have seen him grow and change in the past few years, and how immensely grateful he is for that.

Reacting to Montez Ford's post, WWE Superstars Dawkins and Natalya showed appreciation to the former for bringing positive changes in himself over the years.

"VAMOSSSS!!!," wrote Dawkins.

"An amazing journey and best is yet to come!," wrote Nattie.

Check out a screengrab of Angelo Dawkins and Natalya's comments below:

WWE Superstar Montez Ford sent out a message to his wife Bianca Belair

Street Profits member, Montez Ford had previously sent out a heartwarming message to his wife, Bianca Belair following the latter's victory at WrestleMania.

Taking to social media, Ford congratulated The EST of WWE, as he stated that their daughter wanted him to pick up the win at the premium live event as well. The Street Profits member claimed how he was under pressure after his daughter shared her expectations of him.

He detailed:

"My beautiful wife @biancabelairwwe. Congratulations on your win as well. I picked up one Sunday night for our household too! Our daughter straight up told me Sunday before I left the room, 'you better win daddy.' Cause she saw mommy win Saturday. So No pressure leaving the room Sunday morning.😂"

It will be interesting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Montez Ford in the near future.