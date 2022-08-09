"Proud of it" - Natalya adds unbanned word to her Twitter bio following Vince McMahon's WWE departure

Former Women's Champion Natalya is proud of what she does, and showed it by adding the recently-unbanned word "wrestler" to her Twitter bio.

A lot of changes have occurred in WWE following Vince McMahon's departure. One of them is an increase in the freedom of expression that talent has on and off screen. There was a rumor a while ago that WWE has unbanned the words "wrestler" and "wrestling." It was frowned upon during the Vince McMahon's era, but it doesn't seem to be taboo anymore.

Natalya is likely one of many stars who are happy about it. She added "wrestler" to her bio and said she was proud of it:

WWE fans will be happy to know that the rumors about the unbanned words are, in fact, true.

What place does Natalya hold in the new era of WWE?

The Queen of Harts has always had an important role in the women's division. While WWE doesn't want to build the women's division around her, Nattie constantly seems to be in important spots. Her brief title feud against Ronda Rousey in 2022 is another example of how much the company trusts her.

Nattie is one of the longest-tenured superstars today. She seems to have the respect of her peers in the locker room and her veteran presence is constantly viewed as valuable.

Going forward, we imagine she won't be in too different a role and will likely be used to elevate other superstars as she has done on numerous occasions over the last few years.

Do you want to see Natala back in the Smackdown Women's title picture?

