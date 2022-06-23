"She has worked her a** off for it" - Former SmackDown Women's Champion says Liv Morgan is her favorite to win at WWE MITB

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya has expressed that Liv Morgan is her favorite to win the Women's Money in The Bank ladder match.

The Queen of Hearts has been with WWE for over a decade and is an established veteran of the industry. The 40-year-old has her sights set on the SmackDown Women's Championship as she prepares to face Ronda Rousey at the premium live event with the title on the line.

Although she has competed in multiple Money in The Bank ladder matches, Natalya has never won the prestigious briefcase. On today's edition of WWE the Bump, the veteran was asked to pick her favorite to win the match and this is what she had to say:

"I think it's a really unique group of women and I think Lacey has a really good chance of winning it... But the woman I'm rooting for more than anyone to win is Liv Morgan. Liv is waiting for her chance and she has not won a championship yet in WWE and there is nobody that the WWE Universe is more behind than Liv Morgan. She deserves it. She has worked her a** off for it and she is the one that I want to win and I think she is gonna do it." (From 56:50 to 57:19)

Morgan has Natalya and a substantial number of fans in the WWE Universe behind her. It will be interesting to see if the star can win the contract and have a golden opportunity to win her first championship in the company.

Booker T says WWE should give Liv Morgan a run with the title

Booker T may not be active in the ring anymore, but he is well versed with the world of wrestling. Apart from his weekly podcast, he also runs a wrestling school with his brother and has been on several pre-show panels for WWE shows.

Morgan is one of the most popular and biggest babyfaces on WWE RAW. Her journey from The Riott Squad to facing Becky Lynch at Day 1 was cherished by fans. The WWE Universe wants to see the star with the title and Hall of Famer Booker T agrees with this sentiment.

Earlier this week, he retweeted an image of Morgan and had this to say:

"Give her a run at the title!"

With the premium live event around the corner, winning the briefcase would guarantee Morgan a shot at the championship of her choosing. Should she emerge victorious, The WWE Universe would certainly support Liv Morgan as Miss Money in The Bank.

