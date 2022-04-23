Natalya believes NXT 2.0 stars are looking to take her job

Natalya recently shared her thoughts on the current crop of WWE NXT 2.0's female stars while staying in character.

Nattie has made her presence known on WWE's developmental brand lately, as the self-titled B.O.A.T (Best Of All Time) sought to make the next generation aware of who the boss is.

Speaking to Megan Morant for a SmackDown Exclusive, Nattie stated that her recent run-in with Cora Jade was self-defense rather than an attack, as she believes that NXT 2.0 stars are gunning to take her spot:

"It's all these whiny girls at NXT crying, saying, 'You know, Natalya inspired me to do this and Natalya inspired me to do that.' That's why I say, I never attacked Cora Jade. That was self-defense because all of these women that are fans one day, they're competitors the next day looking to take my job. So Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays - I don't get ready, I stay ready." [0:57-1:22]

It can be argued that Cora Jade was nothing but respectful when she first came face-to-face with Nattie in the ring.

However, with all the potential that Jade has recently shown, the Guinness World Record Holder could feel threatened by one of NXT's young upstarts.

Cora Jade is ready to face Natalya

After meeting her hero on NXT went the wrong way, Cora Jade now has her sights set on a match with the veteran. As seen in the clip above, the 21-year-old ripped an old photo of her and Nattie. Just before doing that, she had the following to say:

"This girl saw Nattie as a hero, as a dream match. But now, my only dream is to kick Nattie's legendary a**," stated Jade. [0:52-1:04]

Coming off the back of an impressive showing at NXT Stand & Deliver, Cora Jade is one of the most exciting young superstars that the brand has to offer.

Hence, a matchup with a veteran like Natalya offers Jade another chance to showcase her true potential.

