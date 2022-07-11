"I'm breaking character" – Former WWE Women's Champion breaks silence after bizarre finish to a match with Liv Morgan

Natalya broke her silence after a bizarre finish to her Triple Threat Match against Liv Morgan at the recent WWE house show in Sacramento, California.

In the closing stages of the bout, Morgan pinned Natalya after hitting her finishing maneuver. However, the latter immediately got back up, pointed at the SmackDown Women's Champion, and left the ring.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo It looks like Natalya got upset with Liv Morgan at the house show in Sacramento. She popped back up after the finish and said something to her before leaving the ring. It looks like Natalya got upset with Liv Morgan at the house show in Sacramento. She popped back up after the finish and said something to her before leaving the ring. https://t.co/kP7jGCY9EO

Nattie's actions got the WWE Universe talking as she decided to comment on the situation in a now-deleted tweet. The former SmackDown Women's Champion claimed that she thanked Morgan after the conclusion of their match:

"I'm breaking character right now, but I actually said THANKYOU. If you must know," wrote Natalya

WWE legend Booker T recently explained why WWE needs to push Liv Morgan constantly

At Money in the Bank 2022, Liv Morgan became Ms. Money in the Bank. She defeated Alexa Bliss, Shotzi, Asuka, Raquel Rodriguez, and Becky Lynch to mark her first big accomplishment in the company.

Later that same night, Morgan cashed in her contract on Ronda Rousey to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion after the latter's match against Natalya.

While speaking on The Hall of Fame Podcast recently, Booker T claimed that WWE needs to push young stars like Morgan and not wait around:

“I’ve been saying it for a while as far as making guys (…) you’ve got to be able to pull the trigger on a lot of these young guys that’s coming up (…) Right now, Liv Morgan, she’s still got years left in the business. You can’t wait till it’s all over with for Liv Morgan to say, ‘Hey, let’s do something with her,’ you’ve got to do it now.” (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

Morgan will defend the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship in a rematch against Rousey at SummerSlam 2022.

