Natalya breaks silence after suffering gruesome injury on WWE RAW

In the aftermath of this week's edition of Monday Night RAW, Natalya took to Twitter to provide an update on her injury. In a recent tweet, the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champion thanked everyone for their kind messages after RAW.

Natalya also wrote that there are beatings that one can plan for and some that one cannot prepare for. However, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion is willing to give her absolute best and put everything on the line to continue to do what she loves.

Natalya concluded her tweet by making a bold statement, as she wrote that she is unbreakable. Her tweet can be seen below:

Thank you to everyone for the kind words about what happened on #WWERaw.

There are the beatings you can plan for, and the ones you can’t. That’s the job. But I’m willing to give whatever bones, muscles and tendons I have to continue doing what I love. Good thing I’m UNBREAKABLE. pic.twitter.com/2K18Lj6IgE — Nattie (@NatbyNature) July 28, 2021

Natalya was involved in a tag team match this week on RAW against the team of Eva Marie and Doudrop. However, she wasn't involved in the finishing stages of the match.

The current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion was forced to tag out of the contest and her partner Tamina secured the victory for the team. After the contest, Natalya was also helped to the back.

Natalya's alliance with Tamina has proven to be influential in the eyes of the WWE Universe

Natalya has been teaming up with Tamina for quite some time now. Earlier in the year, the duo formed a tag team and put the division on notice. After a few months together as a team, Natalya and Tamina finally earned the opportunity to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 37.

However, at The Grandest Stage of Them All, the pair failed to beat Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the tag team titles. Fast forward to May and the duo finally defeated Jax and Baszler on SmackDown to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

Despite starting as a heel pairing, Natalya and Tamina turned babyface after winning the tag team straps. The pair thanked the WWE Universe for cheering them on and also thanked their families, which led to their face turn.

Check out all the latest WWE superstar interviews every week on Sportskeeda Wrestling Youtube.

Edited by Jack Cunningham