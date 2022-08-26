The Queen of Harts Natalya calls out WWE referee to wrestle

The Queen of Harts Natalya challenged WWE referee Jessica Carr to a wrestling match.

Natalya was the first female wrestler to graduate from the Hart Dungeon. She made her WWE debut back in 2008. Since then, the Queen of Harts has continued to prove why she is a veteran in the business. The Queen of Harts has held the WWE Divas, the SmackDown Women's, and the WWE Women's Tag Team titles. The former SmackDown Women's Champion has never backed down from a fight.

WWE referee Jessica Carr took to Twitter, giving her fans the opportunity to ask her questions. One fan asked Carr who she would like to wrestle with. Carr responded by saying that she would've loved to fight WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix or the Queen of Harts. Upon seeing this tweet, the former SmackDown Women's Champion replied by asking Jessica Carr to visit the Dungeon for a wrestling match.

"Bring your boots to the Dungeon and let’s wrestle, Jess." - Natalya tweeted

Fans react to Jessica Carr's and Natalya's tweets

Fans responded to the tweet from the Queen of Harts.

A fan asked Nattie if Beth Phoenix could be the special guest referee for the match.

A few fans shared that they would love to be trained by Natalya.

richard vaughan @Matt62973661 @NatbyNature yeah could you fit me in too i want too learn has well @NatbyNature yeah could you fit me in too i want too learn has well

The fan who asked Jessica the question also responded to her tweet and appreciated Carr's choice to wrestle The Queen of Harts.

One fan was brutally honest and mentioned that Jessica Carr would be beaten to a pulp by the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

One fan jokingly asked if she could replace Bob (the name that Nattie mentioned is her personal assistant).

Billy Kammerer @itstrichy @NatbyNature I am a better personal assistant than Bob. Where can I forward my resume ? @NatbyNature I am a better personal assistant than Bob. Where can I forward my resume ? 😄💗

The Queen of Harts is currently in the hunt for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships along with her partner Sonya Deville. The two will be part of the 'Second Chance' fatal four-way match this Friday on SmackDown for a spot in the semi-finals of the Women's Tag Team Titles Tournament.

Do you think Nattie can become a 2-time Women's Tag Team Champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

A WWE legend has slammed CM Punk's alleged actions as unprofessional here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil