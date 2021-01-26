Natalya compares Bianca Belair picking up Otis to her moment with Nia Jax (Exclusive)

Last week on SmackDown, Bianca Belair competed against Bayley in an obstacle course challenge. During the segment, Bianca Belair shocked the WWE Universe with her strength as she picked up Otis, who weighs over 300 pounds, on her shoulders with ease.

WWE Superstar Natalya recently sat down for an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta where she revealed how Bianca Belair picking up Otis reminded her of the time she had Nia Jax on her shoulders in the 2019 Royal Rumble match.

"It reminded me of the time that I had Nia Jax on my shoulders for the Royal Rumble. I almost eliminated Nia with that and I thought, you know, because Otis is not small. I mean, I think, Otis and Nia might be comparable (laughs) as far as just like, man, they're both larger than life. But when I saw Bianca have Otis on her shoulders, I thought 'wow that's really cool', like she's a really strong girl."

Natalya reveals how Bianca Belair inspires women around the world

Natalya further praised Bianca Belair and revealed how she inspires women around the world and gives them the belief that women can be strong, powerful, and anything that they want.

"And I think it's important for women around the world to see somebody like Bianca and go 'wow, women can be strong, they can be powerful, they can be anything that they wanna be, and there's no boundaries, no barriers.' It's cool to see Bianca's strength like that. So yes, I thought that was awesome. And I'm all about strong women, so, go Bianca!"

Natalya will be in action at the upcoming WWE Superstar Spectacle. WWE Superstar Spectacle will premiere exclusively on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony MAX on India’s Republic Day, Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. IST, with commentary available in both English and Hindi.

