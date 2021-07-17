WWE star on being called the Randy Orton of the women's division

WWE SmackDown star Natalya has discussed fans comparing her to Randy Orton. The veteran star stated that being compared to Orton is the "biggest honor" for her.

Natalya has been praised by fans for her in-ring work and her longevity in the company, having debuted 13 years ago in 2008. She hasn't had many title reigns in the company, but has been an ever-present feature on WWE television.

Natalya, in a recent interview with DAZN, was asked about fans calling her the Randy Orton of the women's division. The former SmackDown Women's Champion was honored by the comparisons and called Orton one of the greats in the pro wrestling business.

"For me, I look at Randy Orton, and I really try to watch his work. Randy is just a master of the little things. All the little things he’s so good at, like his mannerisms, his facials, the way he can manipulate a camera, the way he can manipulate an audience. He’s just so good. I would love to be compared to Randy because I think Randy’s the greatest. Bret Hart is my top pick, and I am biased, but Randy really is one of the greatest of all time, so if I was ever compared to Randy Orton, it would be the biggest honor," said Natalya about comparisons with Randy Orton.

Natalya at WWE Money in the Bank 2021

Don't miss out! This Sunday, July 18, WWE Money in the Bank will stream live on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

For more info on how to tune in ➡️ https://t.co/MYDpriRgCo pic.twitter.com/sXfdRvvzln — WWE (@WWE) July 16, 2021

Natalya, the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion along with Tamina, will feature at this weekend's Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

She will be one of eight WWE Superstars who will compete in the women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Her tag team partner Tamina, Alexa Bliss, Naomi, Asuka, Nikki A.S.H., Liv Morgan, and Zelina Vega will be the other competitors in the multi-woman ladder bout.

I think it’s time that @WWE has some Latina Heat.. Don’t you? I think it’s time for a Latina to stand up right now and become Ms Money In The Bank and bring that home for us. Me siento muy orgullosa de poder representar a todos los Latinos en WWE.

For #Latinos. For NEW YORK. 🇵🇷🗽 pic.twitter.com/8J9SHRo8mH — 𝕿𝖍𝖊𝖆 𝕿𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖎𝖉𝖆𝖉 (@TheaTrinidad) July 15, 2021

Edited by Kaushik Das