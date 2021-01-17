Natalya crosses huge milestone in WWE

WWE Superstar Natalya - AKA Natalya Neidhart - has announced she has crossed another sensational milestone in WWE.

Taking to Twitter, the former SmackDown Women's Champion revealed she has now passed the 1500 match mark, making her the most "winningest" woman in WWE history.

Here is what Natalya had to say in her tweet:

"1500th match. And another victory, stretching my record as the most winningest women in @wwe history. And look at all the respect I get for it, @YaOnlyLivvOnce."

If Natalya is correct in claiming to have the most victories of any female competitor in WWE history, it would be a tremendous achievement and cements her name in the history books, more so than it already is.

The tweet was accompanied by a photo of Natalya hoisting Liv Morgan in the ring, during their encounter on the latest episode of SmackDown. Natalya would go on to defeat Liv Morgan thanks to an accidental distraction caused by the comical Billie Kay.

Kay, who is currently trying to weave her way into The Riott Squad, alongside Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott, cost her new ally the match after fumbling her way across the ring, trying to escape the glare of an angry Tamina.

Former WWE Superstar and current AEW wrestler Matt Sydal - known to WWE fans as Evan Bourne - congratulated Natalya in a response to her tweet.

Natalya is one of the most experienced wrestlers on the WWE roster

Having been with the company since 2007, Natalya is one of the more experienced members of the WWE roster on both the male and female side.

She has been involved in several memorable angles during her WWE career, including the formation of The Hart Dynasty - alongside David Hart Smith and Tyson Kidd - as well as alligning herself with Ronda Rousey shortly after her WWE debut.

Her father, Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart, sadly passed away in August 2018. Neidhart was a regular face on the WWE relality television series Total Divas, alongside his daughter Natalya.