Natalya defeats rising superstar in emotional NXT main event 

The Queen of Harts was victorious on NXT 2.0 this week.
Modified May 11, 2022 08:46 AM IST
Former SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya earned a significant victory in the main event of NXT 2.0 this week.

Since her re-debut on NXT shortly after WrestleMania 38, Nattie has been feuding with Cora Jade. She interrupted and attacked the up-and-coming star, who admired The Queen of Harts as a teenager. Ahead of this week's match, Jade technically had a victory over The Queen of Harts, as she and Nikkita Lyons defeated Nattie and Lash Legend in a tag team match at NXT: Spring Breakin'.

In their first singles confrontation, the two women clashed in the main event of Tuesday night's show, and did not disappoint. Jade fought hard in the match, giving everything she had and even managing to lock Nattie in the Sharpshooter. However, the latter proved the value of her experience, battling back into the match and locking in a Sharpshooter of her own.

What a moment!#WWENXT @NatbyNature @CoraJadeWWE https://t.co/ACzTCsYvjK

In conclusion, Jade was trapped in the center of the ring with the hold applied. However, the star didn't submit to the hold and passed out instead leading Natalya to win. Soon after, the veteran turned her attention to Cora and offered her a hand in a respectful and emotional moment. The duo hugged each other as the show went off the air.

What did you think of the NXT main event? Were you happy to see Natalya win? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

