Natalya demands an honorary Slammy Award after untimely injury to WWE Superstar

On last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, the team of Natalya and Sonya Deville lost to the debuting Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

Courtesy of their loss to The Toxic Attraction duo, Nattie and Deville were eliminated from the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament. However, the veteran superstar has now demanded an honorary Slammy Award.

As announced recently, Toxic Attraction was forced to withdraw from the tag team championship tournament due to an untimely injury Dolin suffered. Reacting to the news, Nattie's "assistant" Bob took to Twitter to make her demands known to the audience.

"This is Bob. With all due respect…I demand that Natalya’s loss be stricken from the record post haste, as it greatly hurts her standing as the winningest woman in WWE, and she also be awarded an Honorary Slammy for her excellence in life." read Natalya's tweet

Check out the tweet below:

Following up on Bob's tweet, the former SmackDown Women's Champion herself demanded the Slammy Award, as she wrote:

I couldn’t agree with you more, Bob. I want my damned SLAMMY!

Check out the follow-up tweet below:

How did the WWE Universe react to Natalya's tweet?

In reaction to the initial tweet from Bob, the WWE Universe seemed to be on the same page as Natalya's assistant and demanded that the WWE star get her rightful Slammy Award.

Check out the tweets from the fans below:

Additionally, the WWE Universe also reacted to Nattie's tweet and similarly responded to her.

One Twitter user even referenced Owen Hart, who has won the Slammy Award thrice in his career.

Check out the Twitter reactions to the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion's follow-up tweet:

Due to Dolin's injury, WWE has now confirmed that a Second Chance Fatal Four-Way Match will take place to decide Toxic Attraction's replacement in the ongoing tournament.

The winners of the four-way bout will face Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah in the next round.

