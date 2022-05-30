"I wanna wrestle" - WWE star Natalya expresses her desire to face 4-time champion

Natalya recently expressed her desire to face fellow WWE Superstar Carmella.

Natalya Neidhart is regarded as one of the most influential figures in all of professional wrestling. With a career spanning nearly two decades, the Canadian star has already shared the ring with some of the biggest names in the business.

Despite that, the former SmackDown Women's Champion is still vocal about opponents she'd like to face, including RAW Superstar Carmella. Taking to Twitter today, The Queen of Hearts voiced her desire to wrestle Carmella after a fan posted a gif of the two of them in the ring:

"I wanna wrestle Carmella,"

Check out Natalya's tweet below:

The two have faced off numerous times in the past, mostly in tag team action. The last time the two wrestled each other in singles competition was at a WWE live event in September 2017.

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix recently sent a heartfelt message to Natalya

Natalya recently celebrated her 40th birthday and received several wishes from her colleagues and the WWE Universe.

One such wish which stood out from the rest has to be Beth Phoenix's social media post for her former tag team partner.

Taking to Instagram, The Glamazon described her relationship with Nattie and mentioned that she is grateful to have her as a part of her life. Here's what Phoenix wrote in her heartfelt post:

"No matter what life throws at us, I’m so blessed to know someone as unbreakable as Nattie…I’m grateful to have been able to walk through the last 17 years with you in my life. We’ve had a lot of fun. We’ve been opponents, tag partners, road warriors and thicc (not a typo) as thieves. We’ve cried some big tears. But most of all, you have been a rock for me like you are for SO many others…family members, friends, peers…you shoulder us all. You’re the funniest, strongest woman I’ve ever met Natt. The world is a better place because of your giant loving heart. Happy Birthday bad doggie! Can’t wait to give you a big hug!!"

Check out Beth Phoenix's Instagram post below:

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion is currently teaming up with Shayna Baszler. The duo lost to Ronda Rousey and Raquel Rodriguez in a tag team match on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

What will happen to WWE without Roman Reigns? Hear it from a living legend himself.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far