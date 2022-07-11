"I had tons of pressure" - Natalya on following her family legacy

WWE Superstar Natalya has opened up about what it means to follow in her family's footsteps in wrestling.

The Queen of Harts has been working for WWE since 2007 and spent seven years working on the independent scene before that. She is one of the most tenured women on the company's roster, serving as a former SmackDown Women's Champion, Divas Champion, and a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion.

Though she has built quite a legacy of her own in professional wrestling, Natalya felt the pressure of following in the footsteps of the legendary Hart family. In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, she spoke about the achievements of her father (Jim Neidhart), uncles (Bret and Owen Hart), and others in comparison to her own.

She worried that her own accolades would never match up to theirs, but saw being a female as an opportunity to set herself apart.

"When I started I had tons of pressure, I felt like I was never gonna fill their [the Hart family] shoes, and then I came to the realisation, and this is what I told Charlotte Flair when I first met her. I was like, you don't have to worry about filling their shoes, you're a woman," Natalya said.

What has Natalya been upto on WWE TV?

Recently, The Queen of Harts has been in the hunt for the the SmackDown Women's Championship on WWE programming.

After losing to Ronda Rousey at Money in the Bank, The Queen of Harts took to the ring on Monday Night RAW to confront the new champion, Liv Morgan. The former women's champion claimed that Morgan was only able to cash in her Money in the Bank contract because she weakened Rousey for her.

Nattie @NatbyNature On this day in history, In Your House, Canadian Stampede PPV, the entire Hart family got into the ring to celebrate with Bret, Owen, my dad, Davey and Brian Pillman. Such awesome memories. Thank you so much for sharing @121875Raywwe1 On this day in history, In Your House, Canadian Stampede PPV, the entire Hart family got into the ring to celebrate with Bret, Owen, my dad, Davey and Brian Pillman. Such awesome memories. Thank you so much for sharing @121875Raywwe1 https://t.co/btZNMkXCV1

Despite The Queen of Harts vying to face Morgan for a title opportunity, a match between the current SmackDown Women's Champion and Ronda Rousey has been set for SummerSlam.

It will be interesting to see if Natalya can capture the SmackDown Women's Championship one more time. You can read more about her by clicking right here.

A current AEW star reveals how he was allowed to appear on WWE TV this past month right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far