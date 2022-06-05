Natalya gives herself a prestigious nickname after SmackDown

SmackDown star Natalya has called herself the Iron Woman of WWE after a recent episode of SmackDown.

The term "Iron Man/Woman" is often regarded by participants who have lasted the longest amount of time in a rumble match. Superstars like Finn Balor and Sasha Banks were called this after Royal Rumble 2018.

Last night on SmackDown, Natalya defeated Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi, Aliyah, Xia Li and Shayna Baszler to become the new number one contender for Ronda Rousey's SmackDown Women's Championship. She later went on to Twitter and gave herself a new nickname while replying to a tweet:

It will be interesting to see whether The Queen of Harts lives up to her self proclaimed nickname and defeat Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Lacey Evans sends a message to Natalya after SmackDown

Story continues below ad

The Lady of WWE returned earlier this year after the birth of her second child. Lacey Evans was set to face Asuka or Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 37 but those plans were scrapped due to maternal leave. It was rumored that she was supposed to win the RAW Women's Championship with the help of Ric Flair.

Several vignettes aired about Evans' past and her time in the marines. It was indicated that she had turned face and will continue on RAW. After jumping from the brand and turning heel, Lacey landed back on SmackDown.

Story continues below ad

Last night, she sent a message to The Queen of Harts after she called herself the Iron Woman of WWE. The two have feuded in the past and also faced each other at a show in Saudi Arabia.

It will be interesting to see if the Sassy Southern Bell of WWE will play any part in the upcoming championship match between Rousey and Natalya. It might be an indication of an old feud being reignited on SmackDown.

Ezekiel invites Elias to hang out with him in this Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Natalya will win the SmackDown Women's Championship in the near future? Yes No 5 votes so far