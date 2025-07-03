Natalya is getting a huge WWE championship match

In what may be the time for it, Natalya is getting a huge shot at a WWE championship. She has been due for an opportunity for a long time now.

Ad

Natalya was recently present at WWE Evolve, where she was presenting the new Women's Evolve Championship to the inaugural winner, Kali Armstrong. However, when she was giving it to her, Armstrong got impatient and decided to snatch it away instead. The legend was left quite upset by what happened. The two stars have been in a rivalry since then.

Now, the legend is getting a title shot against Kali Armstrong. The two women will be facing each other in a championship match next week. They signed the contract for it tonight on Evolve.

Ad

Trending

During the signing, Natalya also sent her a message.

How Brock Lesnar ruined another wrestler's career - Watch Now!

"Kali, that’s the problem right here. You are selfish. You are only thinking about yourself. And I’m so sick and tired of hearing all these women go, 'I worked so hard, and I did this, and I did that, and I’m just exhausted, because I’m carrying this division on my shoulders.' You don’t have a clue about what it’s like to carry a division on your shoulders for 18 years. Okay? What EVOLVE needs is a woman that’s gonna lead this division into the future. Not a selfish, spoiled brat. I would love for you to go toe to toe with The BOAT."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

This time next week, The Queen of Harts could be a new champion.

Please give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription if you use any quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action