Natalya gives an update on her broken nose, undergoes surgery

WWE Superstar Natalya recently updated her fans on the broken nose that she suffered on last week's SmackDown, as she has now undergone surgery for the gruesome injury.

The 40-year-old took on Shayna Baszler in a singles match on last week's SmackDown. After the bout ended via submission, Shayna attacked her downed opponent with her knee and ended up breaking her nose.

Nattie has now taken to Twitter to give an update on her injury. As the veteran has now undergone a successful injury to her dislocated nose, she accompanied the tweet with a picture of herself in a hospital bed. While her face is still bandaged up, she did look in good spirits in the photo.

"We moved my dislocated nose back to the center of my face where it belongs!! I love the shape of my nose and it will stay the same, thank goodness! Can finally breathe again 🙏 Pain is beauty! LFG! 😂," Natalya tweeted.

What does Shayna Baszler have to say about her attacking Natalya

Shayna Baszler opened up about her attack on Natalya, which resulted in the latter suffering from a dislocated nose.

Last week's episode of SmackDown was taped in advance as most of the talent on the show would be in Saudi Arabia by the time the show aired for Crown Jewel on November 5.

The recent episode of the Blue brand featured a short match between the former tag team partners Baszler and Queen of Harts. After the former NXT Women's Champion won the match with her signature Kirifuda Clutch, she attacked Nattie after being egged on by her new partner, Smackdown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

Shayna opened up about the assault in a backstage interview after the match, where she revealed that she has no regrets about brutalizing her former partner.

"You know, it seems to me that everyone around here has forgotten what I am capable of, including me. So my former tag partner had to experience the Istvaan III Drop Site Massacre so that I can remind everyone just what I am about. That’s all I was. And if we are being honest, Natty annoys everyone, including me," said Baszler. [From 0:11 to 0:32]

While we cannot accurately determine how long it will take for Natalya to recover fully, but we can only assume that she will not be on TV for a few weeks to come.

