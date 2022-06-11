"I'm going to kick her a**" – Former WWE Women's Champion lashes out at Ronda Rousey after SmackDown

WWE Superstar Natalya had some harsh words for the SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey this week.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet was in an impromptu match this week when Shotzi interrupted her on SmackDown. During the bout, the two went hold for hold and threw heavy fists at each other. The champ finally won with an Armbar. However, Natalya interrupted the victory celebrations, snapped Rousey in the Sharpshooter, and refused to let go.

In an exclusive digital interview, Megan Morant caught up with the #1 contender. Natalya said that during her early days in the business, Rousey followed her instructions while training. Nattie mentioned she had seen Ronda at her weakest, and she'd beat her down when they met in the ring:

"You know Megan, Ronda Rousey comes here and she's got an entourage of people that kiss her a**. She makes everybody around her jump through hoops but she can't make me jump through hoops. I'm the one person in this company that's seen Ronda at her very most vulnerable, okay? I've seen her when she's at her weakest. When Ronda Rousey came into this business, I told her when to show up at my gym. I told her when to leave my gym. Now, I'm gonna let her know when I'm going to kick her a**." (from 0:08 to 0:36)

Ronda Rousey berated Natalya during her promo on SmackDown

The WWE SmackDown Women's Champion meant business this week on the blue brand. She sent a strong message, saying she's out to prove herself against her old foe Natalya.

The champion said she inherited the Armbar from her mom and the move was far superior to a cheap copy of the Sharpshooter she picked up from her Uncle Bret Hart.

Nattie's actions this week will create more animosity between the two stars. They already share a lot of history, and their next encounter will be a hard-hitting battle.

