Natalya makes bold prediction about her future in WWE

By Ahmed Hamdy
Modified Jan 20, 2025 11:51 GMT
Natalya (Image credit: WWE.com)

Natalya is currently one of the most experienced superstars in WWE. She recently addressed her future in the Stamford-based company.

The 42-year-old joined the promotion in 2007. She is a one-time Divas Champion and a one-time SmackDown Women's Champion. Natalya has also had a run with the Women's Tag Team Title alongside Tamina. While the veteran star has been helping younger co-workers over the past several years, The Queen of Harts recently revealed that she still has the ambition to return to the top of the pyramid.

In an interview with AM FM Magazine, Natalya disclosed that her goal is to become ''women's champion in WWE'' again, claiming she will ''make it happen.'' The Queen of Harts has not held a singles title since 2017.

"For me, like, the goal's to become women's champion in WWE. And now, of course, this is an unprecedented time for women in WWE. We have two brand new championships, the [Women's] US Championship and the Women's IC Championship. So, for me, to be a women's champion again. That's the goal, and I'm gonna make it happen," she said. [14:23-14:38]

Natalya wants to break a personal record at the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble

Natalya has competed in every single Women's Royal Rumble Match thus far. The longest the third-generation superstar spent in the 30-woman over-the-top-rope match was 56:01 minutes in 2019.

The Queen of Harts recently took to X (FKA Twitter) to disclose that she plans to break that record at this year's Royal Rumble.

"I was really proud of this. I was at the 55 min mark - [sic] the longest I've ever been in a match. A goal of mine is to break that this year! [heart emoji]," Natalya wrote.

Natalya last wrestled on January 3, 2025, when she challenged Candice LeRae for the Women's Speed Championship. However, the match ended in a draw. It will be interesting to see if the veteran participates in the Women's Royal Rumble Match this year.

Please credit AM FM Magazine and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Edited by Yash Mittal
हिन्दी