Natalya on what she'll miss about the WWE ThunderDome [Exclusive]

The ThunderDome era is about to end as Natalya and the rest of the WWE roster are ready to leave this chapter of their career behind them.

Natalya sat down with Sportskeeda's own Rick Ucchino ahead of Money in the Bank to discuss all things WWE. When the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion was asked if she would miss anything about the ThunderDome, Natalya mentioned that she liked sleeping in her own bed every night.

"First of all, I'm going to miss driving from my house to work because I live in Tampa," Natalya said. "So the Thunderdome was in Tampa, and that was also in Orlando, which is just the drive for me. So it was like the first time in over a decade that I was able to like sleep in my own bed every night and like wake up and have coffee in my kitchen, and that was really cool, but when you're performing, I would rather get on a flight at five o'clock in the morning and travel all the way to Texas or Houston or California or Canada or Germany, I would rather do that any day of the week to have fans because as a performer, I need that -- I need them."

Natalya misses engaging with the WWE Universe

As much as Natalya enjoys driving to work every day and sleeping in her own home, she missed the interaction with the WWE Universe even more.

"That's my favorite part of the job is engaging with the audience," Natalya continued. "Even just walking into an arena and seeing the fans outside the arena and taking selfies and interacting with them. I love that. So, I will miss driving from home to work, but I am looking forward to the trade-off."

Will you miss anything about the ThunderDome era of WWE? How loud do you think the WWE Universe will be at the shows this weekend? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

