Natalya names four superstars she would recruit to WWE's biggest all-female stable

Natalya is fascinated with the idea of having the biggest all-female stable in WWE. The former SmackDown Women's champion already knows which superstars she wants in her historic group.

Stables have been particularly successful in WWE over the past year. The Bloodline, The Judgment Day, and LWO were prominently featured on television. An all-female faction is currently missing from the red brand, but Natalya wants to change that.

In an interview with SKOR North, the Queen of Harts opened up about establishing the biggest all-female stable in WWE history. She wants to recruit four young NXT superstars and make some noise on the main roster.

"It's cool to see all the different factions," Natalya said. "I would love to have a faction. I'm always about building and developing new talent. For me, if I were to have a faction, I would have Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, Tiffany Stratton, and Jacy Jayne would be someone really great for the faction. I would like all those girls in a faction with me. The first-ever all-female faction." [H/T Fightful]

Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, Tiffany Stratton, and Jacy Jayne are all currently in NXT, with Stratton as the brand's Women's Champion. It would be interesting to see if the creative team likes Natalya's idea and turn it into reality.

Damage CTRL is WWE's most recent all-female stable

There have been some all-female groups over the past few years. Damage CTRL was introduced last year, composed of Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai. There are even rumors of adding Piper Niven to the group, but it has not come to fruition.

Team PCB, Team Bella, and Team B.A.D. all made their debuts during the women's revolution. Absolution was also a thing back in late 2017 to 2018, while The Riott Squad had a good run that lasted for two years.

Which female superstars would you group to form a stable and wreak havoc in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

