Natalya names the one big thing she wants to accomplish in WWE

Having won almost every title in WWE, top Women's Division star Natalya recently revealed one main goal she still has left to complete in the company.

The Queen of Hearts has been in the company for 15 years and has won multiple titles and faced off against many iconic stars, such as Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Michelle McCool, and Ronda Rousey.

During a recent interview on Faction 919, Natalya stated that she still has her eyes firmly set on the RAW Women's Championship in WWE.

"I haven't won a Raw Women's Championship. One of the goals that I have in WWE is to become a Grand Slam Champion. Currently, I'm a Triple Crown Champion. So, one day, I would love to say that I held the "Raw" Women's Championship ... For me, that would be something I would love to do." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Check out the full interview below:

Natalya's last major singles title came at SummerSlam 2017, where she defeated then-title holder Naomi to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

Natalya is set to be away from a WWE ring for quite some time

Following her recent run-in with the current SmackDown Women's Champion and former UFC star Shayna Baszler, Nattie has unfortunately suffered a broken nose injury.

According to Dave Meltzer, who wrote in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the 40-year-old star is set to be out of action for at least three months.

"Natalya suffered a dislocated nose and needed surgery on 11/7. She will be out of action a minimum of three months and perhaps a little longer because they will be waiting for it to fully heal and this isn’t the three weeks back after ankle surgery she did a few years back to prove she could."

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Natalya confirmed that she suffered a broken nose from Shayna Baszler’s knee strike on #SmackDown Natalya confirmed that she suffered a broken nose from Shayna Baszler’s knee strike on #SmackDown https://t.co/LXVtS7nOgF

Once an ally of both women, Nattie was left bloodied and beaten in the middle of the ring by WWE's most intimidating female superstars, Baszler and Ronda Rousey.

Who will be the one to dethrone Ronda Rousey and become SmackDown Women's Champion? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Why didn't John Cena ever turn heel? He told someone on the Sportskeeda Wrestling staff right here.

Poll : 0 votes