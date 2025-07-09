Natalya officially confirms WWE name change amid hiatus 

Natalya is expected to be part of WWE Evolution this weekend, despite not being seen on RAW for several weeks. The former Women's Champion has entered a new team with Maxxine Dupri, and the two women could be set for a push on the red brand.

Ahead of Evolution, Natalya has taken to social media to share an update where she not only confirms her new WWE name but also explains the difference between the two characters.

Nattie claimed that her former persona used to elevate, but her current one decimates. Making it clear that her Natalya character is done and that she will be moving forward with a new attitude and mindset.

This comes after she showed up to challenge for the Evolve Women's Championship against Kali Armstrong. The match was made official between the two women and airs tonight.

Is this new persona a heel turn tease for Natalya on WWE RAW?

Natalya has seemingly been a heel on social media and when appearing for other promotions, but she is still working as a face in WWE. Her new name and attitude could be the platform for her heel turn on RAW and indicate her sending a warning to the locker room.

Nattie trained many of the women who are at the top of the division in the sports entertainment giant at present, and certainly deserves her flowers. It would be interesting if she decided to debut this new persona at Evolution by turning her back on long-time friend Maxxine Dupri and eliminating her from the battle royal.

Natalya has been one of the company's most consistent female wrestlers for almost two decades and has helped shape the women's division into what it is today. The veteran deserves much more than she has received, and this new persona could be a good way for her to push a new mindset forward.

