"I can do it all" - Natalya not shy of listing down her career accomplishments

WWE Superstar Natalya has been flexing her career accolades of late, as the former SmackDown Women's Champion is currently one of the company's most in-demand performers.

Natalya has been with WWE since 2007 and is one of the most experienced superstars on the current roster. The Hart Dungeon graduate has recently been making appearances not only on SmackDown but on NXT as well.

During a recent interview with Megan Morant with WWE Digital, Nattie listed off the many records that she has in WWE.

"That is what the best of all time does. I work Mondays, I work Tuesdays, I work Fridays, I work weekends, I train in my own ring on Wednesday nights. I can do it all. There's a reason why I have the most matches of any woman in WWE history. There's a reason why I have the most wins if any woman in WWE history. There's a reason why I have the most pay-per-view matches and the most WrestleMania matches. I mean, even Guinness Book of World Records, can't keep up with all my records." [From 0:25 to 0:55]

Superstars like Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch have thrust the women's division to the top of the card in recent years. However, Natalya's contributions to WWE have been just as crucial, if not more.

Natalya has her sights set on gold

Despite coming out of WrestleMania with a loss, both Nattie and her tag team partner Shayna Baszler are determined to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

This past Friday on SmackDown, Natalya and Shayna confronted current champions Sasha Banks and Naomi to lay out a challenge towards the current title holders.

Although no match has been booked yet, Nattie and Shayna have not yet faced Sasha and Naomi with the championships on the line, and therefore a title match between the two teams seems inevitable.

