Natalya pens down a heartfelt message on 43-year-old WWE Hall of Famer's birthday

WWE Superstar Natalya recently sent out a heartfelt birthday message to WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

The Glamazon's last match for the company took place on February 6th this year when she faced Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor alongside her husband Edge in a mixed tag team match at Elimination Chamber. Despite continuous interference from Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio, the duo of Phoenix and Edge won the bout.

Taking to social media, Nattie sent out a heartwarming message to her real-life friend on her birthday, mentioning how grateful she was for the latter's friendship:

"Happy birthday @thebethphoenix! I’m so grateful for your friendship and all of the amazing times we’ve had together. We’ve had so much fun together in and out of the ring. From Tables Matches to eating dinner at gas stations on a manhunt for diet orange soda at 2 am, to getting the chance to be in WrestleMania together as a team and being able to induct you into the @wwe Hall of Fame. I can’t wait for so many more amazing memories with you, Glamazon! Have a wonderful day with the ones you love doing all the things you love🐶🩷 #DivasOfDoom"

WWE Superstar Natalya opened up on her affection for cats

WWE Superstar Natalya was recently interviewed by Muscle & Fitness, during which she opened up about her affection for cats.

Nattie revealed that there are both dog-loving and cat-loving people in the company and that they tend to be very different personalities. She further categorized Cesaro, Tyson Kidd, and herself in the cat-loving group, and identified Bayley, Becky Lynch, and Kofi Kingston as dog-loving characters.

Nattie continued:

"I love cats. [Pauses.] I’ll tell you one thing: In WWE, there are dog people and there are cat people. They’re living two very different, very separate lives. Cesaro, he’s a cat person. Tyson Kidd, he’s a cat person. Natalya, I’m a cat person. But then you have dog people. Dog people like Kofi Kingston. Dog people like Bayley. Dog people like Becky Lynch. That’s all I’m going to say [Laughs]," Natalya said. [H/T Muscle&Fitness]

It would be interesting to see what course WWE has charted out for Nattie in the near future.

