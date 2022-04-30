"Talented, beautiful and unstoppable" - Natalya posts a heartwarming message for released WWE star

WWE Superstar Natalya took to Twitter to post a heartfelt tribute for recently-released NXT star Dakota Kai.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com broke the news of the star's release from the company last night. She had signed with WWE back in 2016 and was a prominent member of the developmental roster. She is also a two-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champion.

While retweeting a message of love from Bayley, Natalya mentioned that over her many interactions with Kai, she realized that the NXT star was a talented and beautiful individual.

Here's what the tweet read:

"I’ve had so many great interactions with Dakota, too. She’s talented, beautiful and unstoppable."

Nattie @NatbyNature twitter.com/itsbayleywwe/s… Bayley @itsBayleyWWE I can never fully express how much Dakota Kai has helped me during my injury process. She constantly checks in on me, reassures what I’m feeling is only temporary, and shares her experience with me so I don’t feel alone… I can never fully express how much Dakota Kai has helped me during my injury process. She constantly checks in on me, reassures what I’m feeling is only temporary, and shares her experience with me so I don’t feel alone… I’ve had so many great interactions with Dakota, too. She’s talented, beautiful and unstoppable. I’ve had so many great interactions with Dakota, too. She’s talented, beautiful and unstoppable. 💜 twitter.com/itsbayleywwe/s…

Bayley's tweet also praised Kai for being a constant source of support throughout her injury and recovery. She mentioned that the NXT superstar regularly reached out to her, shared her own experiences and ensured that she did not feel lonely.

Natalya made her return to NXT on the April 12 episode

The Queen of Harts shocked the WWE Universe when she showed up on the April 12 episode of NXT. The former two-time Women's Champion proclaimed Cora Jade as the future of the brand and then stated that the future looked bleak.

She quickly caught Jade in the Sharpshooter and refused to let go until the refs intervened. Natalya will now compete in a tag team match with Lash Legend against the team of Cora Jade and Nikkita Lyons at NXT Spring Breakin’ on May 3.

Nattie @NatbyNature Always an honor to be at @WWENXT . Something I’ve never taken lightly. Some of the greatest moments in my career were there. Some of the greatest moments of my career haven’t happened yet. AND being underestimated is the greatest secret weapon one can have. The future is bright. Always an honor to be at @WWENXT. Something I’ve never taken lightly. Some of the greatest moments in my career were there. Some of the greatest moments of my career haven’t happened yet. AND being underestimated is the greatest secret weapon one can have. The future is bright. https://t.co/q6BahBwH85

With Nattie now making appearances on NXT 2.0, a storyline between her and Dakota Kai might have been possible. Unfortunately, the WWE Universe may never get to see it.

What do you think of these recent releases? Do you think some of them will find their way back to WWE in future? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Jacob Terrell