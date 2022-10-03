"There's a comeback story in us all" - Natalya posts tribute to recently returned WWE Superstar

WWE Superstar Natalya took to social media to share a touching tribute to the recently returned B-Fab.

B-Fab was known to WWE fans as a part of the popular NXT faction Hit Row. They soon found themselves on Friday Night SmackDown, following the black-and-gold show's switch to NXT 2.0. However, the group found themselves released just weeks after being called up. Swerve Strickland parted ways with the faction and signed with AEW, while Top Dolla, B-Fab and Ashantee Adonis returned to SmackDown in August.

Now, Fab has received some high praise on social media from another member of the SmackDown women's roster. WWE Legend Natalya recently took to social media to share a touching tribute to the recently-returned star. Nattie's post called Fab's a 'comeback story' and talked about making the best of life's curveballs.

"It’s crazy how life can throw you curve balls and you feel like your world is crumbling and then you get the chance to turn it all around and rediscover your passions all over again. There’s a comeback story in us all. @TheVibeBri," she wrote.

What was the WWE Universe's response to Natalya's tweet?

The WWE Universe and wrestling fans across the board have also taken to social media to share kind words with Nattie and B-Fab.

One WWE fan called Nattie the 'veteran that everyone needs.'

One called Nattie a sweetheart, despite her heel status.

Another fan told the women that they did great.

One WWE fan was happy to see B-Fab back, and called Nattie the best of all time.

The post even made one fan a little bit emotional.

One fan shared an uplifting response about their own comeback story.

Natalya and B-Fab went one-on-one at two WWE Live Events in Canada this past weekend. Nattie was able to defeat the Hit Row member on both occasions.

What did you think of Natalya's post? Have you enjoyed B-Fab's work since her return? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

