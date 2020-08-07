WWE RAW Superstar Natalya recently took to Instagram to share a video of Tyson Kidd training inside the ring. The retired WWE Superstar was spotted running the ropes, and the video instantly led to the speculations about his potential in-ring return.

Tyson Kidd was forced to retire from WWE after he sustained a career-ending injury back in 2015. He was involved in a dark match against Samoa Joe when he injured his neck that unfortunately ruled him out of in-ring action and put a shocking end to his promising career.

From Natayla's IG, Tyson Kidd running the ropes 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/ONYGIzPcRH — Fightful Wrestling (@FightfulWrestle) August 6, 2020

Tyson Kidd on making his return to WWE

Following his retirement, Tyson Kidd started working extensively with the women of the WWE roster. He currently helps the Superstars of WWE's Women's Division, including his wife Natalya, during their training.

During his interview with Spencer Love on the Conversations With Love, Tyson Kidd was asked if he wanted to make a return to WWE. He revealed that he is satisfied with he did in WWE and isn't necessarily keen on making a return to the ring. He feels at peace what he has done and loves what he is doing right now.

Here's what Tyson Kidd had to say,

"In the last few years I looked to do something at Royal Rumble, they examined me and my neck is fine, but not well enough to take that risk. And the truth is that I am at peace with what I have done. I haven't fought in almost five years, June 1, 2015 was my last fight, and I'm at peace with that. I love what I do now, keep working with the fighters.

Mine is a lot better than at least one there, c’mon 😉 https://t.co/UosYLaaEm7 — TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) August 2, 2020

"Right now I'm working with the women's division and it's great. We're fighting to catch up on men, with the Royal Rumble, the Money in the Bank, the Hell in a Cell. And I love it because the women are very good and hungry. Remind me of the best version of me in 2011".

Advertisement

Over the last few years, we have seen several WWE Superstars make miraculous returns from career-ending injuries. Daniel Bryan, Paige, and most recently, Edge overcame their biggest challenges respectively to come back and compete inside the squared circle.

Hence, the onlookers are hopeful of Tyson Kidd chasing the same fate. However, given his comments about a potential WWE return, it remains uncertain if he is actually looking for a comeback.