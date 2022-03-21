“You’re beautiful” - Natalya reacts to being added to WrestleMania match

WWE Superstar Natalya recently reacted to being added to the WrestleMania 38 show.

Nattie, along with Shayna Baszler, has been added to the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match against the teams of Queen Zelina & Carmella, Sasha Banks & Naomi, and Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan. All teams will face each other in a Fatal Four-Way match.

WWE authority figure Sonya Deville recently took to Twitter and wrote that she’s impressed by Nattie and The Queen of Spades:

In response, Nattie lavished praise on Deville, calling her "very beautiful" and even offering to bribe her for more opportunities. Well, her 'assistant' did, at least:

“This is Natalya’s assistant. You are very beautiful Ms. Deville. Natalya says you have great taste in suits and female Superstars. Ms Neidhart will buy you Louis Vuitton scarves for more opportunities. Her cat is rich. I’m off to my pottery class. Bye,” wrote Nattie’s assistant.

Natalya revealed how she helped other WWE stars train

The three-time Guinness World Record holder has revealed how she's helped many WWE Superstars train inside her dungeon.

Nattie, along with her husband Tyson Kidd, began helping wrestlers train during the pandemic. Many WWE Superstars including Liv Morgan and Tyson Fury trained in the same dungeon.

In an interview with My Love Letter to Wrestling, Nattie mentioned that although she's part of the business herself, she is also a big fan of pro wrestling and thus thought of having a ring of her own:

“So, during the pandemic, my husband and I being crazy and fanatical, we have to have a ring. Even though we’re very embedded in the business, we’re still big fans of the business,” said Nattie. (H/T- Fightful)

Nattie has finally been added to WrestleMania 38 alongside Shayna Baszler. It will be interesting to see if the duo can dethrone the reigning WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Queen Zelina, and Carmella.

