Natalya reacts to the clip of former champion training in the Hart Dungeon

Natalya recently reacted to a training video of a former champion who has been absent from WWE television in recent weeks. The star in question is Liv Morgan.

Morgan has come a long way from her initial days in WWE. She is a former SmackDown Women's Champion and a former two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion.

Liv Morgan has been absent from WWE television for quite some time after she was seemingly injured by Rhea Ripley when she tried to get revenge for Rhea's attack on Raquel Rodriguez the week prior. While Raquel has since recovered from her injury, Liv is still out of action.

Footage recently emerged on social media where the former SmackDown Women's Champion can be seen training at The Hart Dungeon. The video prompted Nattie to comment on it.

"Liv is one of our Dungeon OG’s!"

Natalya has seemingly formed a new alliance on WWE RAW

A couple of weeks ago, Natalya had a backstage confrontation with Tegan Nox over who should face Becky Lynch for the NXT Women's Championship. This resulted in both women competing in a match that same night, which was won by Tegan.

The next week on RAW, the former Women's Champion was quick to show her support for Nox and even helped her defeat Chelsea Green. She was even quick to wish Nox the best of luck for her match against The Man.

When Lynch defeated Nox, the former champion was there to shower her with words of encouragement. This seemingly points towards some sort of alliance between the two women.

Nattie has been a singles competitor for a very long time, and it will be interesting to see if she will start teaming up with Nox in the near future.

What do you make of Liv Morgan's training at the Hart Dungeon? Sound off in the comments section.

