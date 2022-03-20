"Damn" - Natalya reacts to former male WWE Superstar's physique

WWE Superstar Natalya has sent a message to NWA star Davey Boy Smith Jr. Taking to Twitter, the WWE veteran reacted to her former teammate's incredible physique.

The former WWE Superstar recently made his return to the NWA and has been teaming up with Doug Williams to compete in the Crockett Cup tag team tournament.

Davey Boy Smith Jr. sent out a tweet in reaction to him and Williams qualifying for the tournament final. The former two-time WWE Tag Team Champion wrote:

"The Bruiser is BACK! After two successful wins tonight in the @nwa Crocket Cup, @DougWilliamsUK and @dbsmithjr we are going to the finals and will be victorious for the #crockettcup" wrote Davey Boy.

Responding to Smith, Natalya took note of her former Hart Dynasty stablemate's incredible physical appearance. Check out the response from the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion:

In 2021, Davey Boy Smith Jr. competed in a dark match before an episode of SmackDown. It was later announced that he had signed a contract with WWE. However, the former multi-time IWGP Tag Team Champion never appeared on television. On November 4, Tyson Kidd's former tag team partner was let go by WWE.

During his time with WWE, Davey Boy Smith Jr. won the World Tag Team Championship once with Kidd. He also captured the WWE Tag Team Championship once alongside Kidd.

Natalya recently opened up about helping WWE Superstars train alongside Tyson Kidd

Natalya was recently a guest on Mark Andrews' My Love Letter To Wrestling and during the conversation, she explained how Tyson Kidd helped heavyweight boxing sensation Tyson Fury train in their private ring. The Canadian star said:

“So, during the pandemic, my husband and I being crazy and fanatical, we have to have a ring. Even though we’re very embedded in the business, we’re still big fans of the business. TJ actually was gifted the ring. It was one of those things where he was like, ‘Hey, I want a place where if anybody needs to work on stuff, they can come train.’ TJ trained Tyson Fury. It’s a place a safe private spot where people can work on their craft,” (H/T- Fightful)

As of now, Natalya's next goal will be to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship once again. The duo of Nattie and Shayna Baszler were recently added to the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania.

The two will now have the task of dethroning Carmella and Queen Zelina in a Fatal Four-Way also involving Sasha Banks & Naomi and Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan.

