Natalya reacts to Sonya Deville's Money In The Bank announcement

Earlier today, Sonya Deville took to Twitter to announce that Natalya will be taking part in the women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match. The Money In The Bank pay-per-view is scheduled to take place in less than a week and things are shaping up quite well for the women's ladder match.

On last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Sonya Deville was forced to announce a replacement opponent for Bianca Belair due to Bayley's untimely injury. On the show, Deville revealed that Carmella will face Belair for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship on the Blue Brand's episode before the Money In The Bank PPV.

Carmella's inclusion in the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Match left a vacant spot in the women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match. Sonya Deville decided to fill that void by replacing Carmella with Natalya.

With all the changes and challengers for #MITB and #Smackdown, I will be the one to establish some consistency for this Sunday and there is NO ONE more consistent than 1/2 of our @WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions… @natbynature. Nattie, welcome to the MITB Ladder Match! — Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) July 12, 2021

Natalya decided to respond to Deville's announcement on Twitter by making her intentions for the match clear and dedicating her Money In The Bank win to her tag team partner, Tamina.

You have great taste, @SonyaDevilleWWE. I don’t care how I get in the match. All I care about is climbing that ladder for our team & winning every piece of gold I can win in @wwe. I’m gonna bring home the briefcase for us & I’ll be dedicating my win at #MITB 2 you, @TaminaSnuka! https://t.co/kqV2jssTUG — Nattie (@NatbyNature) July 12, 2021

Who will Natalya be competing against at Money In The Bank?

In the women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match, the WWE Universe will see Alexa Bliss, Naomi, Asuka, Nikki Cross, Natalya, Liv Morgan, and Zelina Vega compete in the match. There is one final vacant spot left for a WWE Superstar to clinch. Since the PPV is less than a week away, the contender's name should be announced in this week's episode of WWE RAW or SmackDown.

In the men's Money In The Bank Ladder Match, Ricochet, Seth Rollins, John Morrison, Riddle, Drew McIntyre, Big E, Kevin Owens, and King Nakamura will face off to capture the briefcase that allows the winner to cash in on the Champion of his choosing.

