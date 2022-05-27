"You’re the funniest, strongest woman I’ve ever met" - WWE legend was full of praise for Natalya

WWE Legend Beth Pheonix was full of praise as she wished Natalya a happy 40th birthday.

Natalya has been a part of WWE for more than a decade. Starting as a manager, she quickly became a part of the roster during the PG Era. After feuding with LayCool, she won the Divas Championship.

A few years later on SmackDown Live, she defeated Naomi to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. Last year, she began working in the tag team division where she won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships with Tamina.

The Queen of Harts has made a lot of friends and enemies in the industry. One such close friend is none other than The Glamazon. Beth Phoenix was full of praise for her former tag team partner and shared a heartfelt message on her birthday:

"No matter what life throws at us, I’m so blessed to know someone as unbreakable as Nattie…I’m grateful to have been able to walk through the last 17 years with you in my life. We’ve had a lot of fun. We’ve been opponents, tag partners, road warriors and thicc (not a typo) as thieves. We’ve cried some big tears. But most of all, you have been a rock for me like you are for SO many others…family members, friends, peers…you shoulder us all. You’re the funniest, strongest woman I’ve ever met Natt. The world is a better place because of your giant loving heart. Happy Birthday bad doggie! Can’t wait to give you a big hug!!"

Phoenix has admired The Queen of Hart's work on various occasions. It will be interesting to see if the two superstars decide to team up once again sometime in the future.

Natalya and Beth Phoenix were once The Divas of Doom

During Natalya's run with the Divas Championship, she engaged in a feud with Layla El and Michelle McCool. Phoenix, who was injured at the hands of LayCool, returned to assist Natalya and defeat LayCool in the first ever women's tables match at TLC.

In 2011, the team reunited again but as heels to feud with Kelly Kelly and Eve Torres. Later, Phoenix defeated Kelly to win the Divas Championship at Hell in a Cell. The team lasted for almost a year as Beth left the company by the end of 2012.

The duo have acknowledged their partnership on various occasions even after Phoenix's retirement from wrestling. In 2019, the duo decided to team up once again and challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

The duo were unable to win but their bond has been strong on the outside and inside the square circle. It would be interesting to see if the duo enter the tournament for the vacant WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

