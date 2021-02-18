"I am a pillar and a foundation of what we're doing" - Natalya responds to her WWE on FOX ranking

SmackDown Superstar Natalya has spoken on her recent ranking on a WWE on FOX Twitter game. For the rankings, WWE on FOX asked fans to make a team of female WWE Superstars with a $15 budget.

The women were ranked by their monetary value, with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair amongst the top stars worth $5. Stars including Liv Morgan, Peyton Royce, and Natalya were at the bottom, valued at $1.

A number of the women on the list took issue with how they had been ranked. SmackDown Superstar Carmella called out WWE on FOX for not including her on the list at all. Meanwhile, Liv Morgan claimed: "This is almost as bad as @ryansatin Tier List."

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya had the most to say about the list. On her low placement, Natalya ranted:

"I have struggled for years to figure out exactly what my worth is, but I won't allow anyone to pick that number for me. As hurtful as seeing this is, I want it to be known that if I ever find myself under all these wonderful women, it's because I am a pillar and a foundation of what we're doing. So please keep the 1$, because anyone who knows anything, knows how priceless I am."

Natalya is a WWE veteran

Natalya has been a long-term member of the women's division of WWE. The star arrived at the company in 2007, and made her SmackDown debut in 2008. Natalya is well-known for being a part of the famous Hart family. She has even adopted her uncle, Bret Hart's, Sharpshooter as a finishing move.

In 2010, Natalya had a 70-day reign as WWE Divas Champion. After the title was retired in 2016, Natalya began to compete for the SmackDown Women's Championship. She won the title from Naomi in 2017, making her the first woman to win both the Divas and SmackDown Women's title.

More recently, Natalya has been a part of various alliances in WWE. These include a Divas of Doom reunion with Beth Pheonix in 2019, and her brief tag team run with Lana.