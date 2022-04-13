"They have the toughest jobs" - Natalya reveals which career change she doesn't want following retirement

Natalya is not considering being a producer when she is done with her in-ring career.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion is married to former WWE Superstar Tyson Kidd, who is currently working as a producer in the company.

Speaking to Taylor Wilde on Wilde On, the Hart family member explained that she would prefer to be in front of the camera than be on the other side. She also explained that she may not have the patience to be a producer.

"For me, I don't see myself being a producer per se, but I'm also one of those types who is 'never say never.' I love helping people, but I love being in front of the camera. I love speaking, hosting things, being on Total Divas. I'd love to do something like that, do reality TV. (...) I'm not the greatest at holding a camera for someone else (...) I'm just not there yet and I'm not sure I have the patience to be a producer." (H/T - Fightful)

The 39-year old went on to highlight how tough a producer's job is. She also noted that she is too selfish to do justice to the role of a producer.

"They have the toughest jobs in the entire company. They are so unsung and don't always get the credit they deserve. Somebody like Adam Pearce, he's a GM on the show, but he also handles things backstage that nobody sees, he trains people during the week, he works RAW and SmackDown. A lot of our producers are on the road six days a week. It's really challenging and hard because they don't always get an action figure or be in a video game or get that spotlight. They are the first ones in the building, the last ones to leave. If something goes wrong, sometimes they have to handle it. It's a lot. I'm too selfish to be a producer [chuckles]" - (H/T - Fightful)

Nattie @NatbyNature Always an honor to be at @WWENXT . Something I’ve never taken lightly. Some of the greatest moments in my career were there. Some of the greatest moments of my career haven’t happened yet. AND being underestimated is the greatest secret weapon one can have. The future is bright. Always an honor to be at @WWENXT. Something I’ve never taken lightly. Some of the greatest moments in my career were there. Some of the greatest moments of my career haven’t happened yet. AND being underestimated is the greatest secret weapon one can have. The future is bright. https://t.co/q6BahBwH85

Natalya borrowed Rey Mysterio's boots for her match at WrestleMania 38

Natalya used Rey Mysterio's pair of boots for her match at WrestleMania 38.

The former Divas Champion teamed up with Shayna Baszler in a multi-team match for the Women's Tag Team Championships. The epic battle was ultimately won by Naomi and Sasha Banks. Natalya was spotted wearing a pair of custom-made wrestling boots during the match which were lent to her by the Lucha legend.

Nattie @NatbyNature Thank you for lending me your wrestling boots for #WrestleMania @reymysterio . The boots are one of a kind customs from @Pirma_Oficial — and REY MYSTERIO is a one of a kind person for always helping his friends. The best!!!!! Thank you for lending me your wrestling boots for #WrestleMania @reymysterio. The boots are one of a kind customs from @Pirma_Oficial — and REY MYSTERIO is a one of a kind person for always helping his friends. The best!!!!! 🙏 https://t.co/OGQzwfpzn6

The Queen of Harts started her WWE career in 2007 and is still going strong. There have been no reports about the superstar considering retirement but it would be interesting to see her next move would be.

A former WWE writer compares Cody Rhodes to Kim Kardashian here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Natalya as a producer? Yes No 3 votes so far