Natalya's first WWE opponent willing to return after 14 years to make Royal Rumble appearance

Cherry is prepared to make a one-off WWE appearance over 14 years after receiving her release from the company.

The former valet is best known for her performances on SmackDown in 2007 and 2008 as Deuce ‘n Domino’s manager. She was also the first person to face former Women’s Champion Natalya in a televised WWE match.

On the “Cheap Heat Productions Podcast,” Cherry said she is open to competing in a Royal Rumble match one day:

“I don’t think at this point I can get back into a wrestling ring [full-time]. I would love a Royal Rumble appearance just for the fact that I never did it. They’re doing the girls [Royal Rumble matches] now and everybody loves a surprise appearance. We always pop for that!” [36:43-37:02]

Cherry’s final WWE match took place on the August 8, 2008, episode of SmackDown. She teamed up with Maria Kanellis and Michelle McCool in a losing effort against Maryse, Natalya, and Victoria.

Cherry has high praise for WWE Superstar Natalya

The Queen of Harts is widely regarded as one of the best female in-ring competitors in the world. Her WWE career began with a win over Cherry in a four-minute match on the April 25, 2008, episode of SmackDown.

Reflecting on her friendship with Natalya, Cherry had nothing but good things to say about the current SmackDown Superstar:

“She’s extremely talented, creative, the talent… she constantly invests in herself. Every aspect of her position there, she has absolutely brought a thousand percent to, whether it’s public appearances, whether it’s putting more time and investment into her character, into her gear, into her training, into her ideas.” [32:04-32:29]

Cherry added that Natalya has had a “great career” in the wrestling business. However, she believes her long-time friend can still achieve “so much more” before her in-ring days are over.

Would you like to see Cherry return? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Please credit the “Cheap Heat Productions Podcast” and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Did Vince McMahon view AEW as competition? Get your answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far