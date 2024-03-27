Natalya says she's 'speechless' after making an unexpected return to WWE NXT

WWE veteran Natalya made a surprise return to NXT during the latest show of the developmental brand. After the match, she commented on what it felt like to be back.

During the show, Lola Vice came out to the ring to see who would answer her open challenge that she issued on social media. Fans were expecting one of the female stars in the locker room to show up, but The Hart Family member came out instead. She won the match via pinfall. Karmen Petrovic was at ringside during the bout.

During a backstage interview, Natalya opened up about her return to NXT by stating that she was speechless because it felt surreal to be back.

"Honestly, I’m speechless because it feels just surreal being back here. Even though I’m one of the most winning women in WWE history and I do have the world record for that [laughs], it’s been a minute since I’ve actually had a victory in WWE. These moments, I don’t take for granted. I just feel so honored to be here. I almost got choked up when I heard the crowd. It just made me emotional because it brought back so many memories of some of the best moments of my career that were at NXT, truly," she said. [H/T Fightful]

Karmen Petrovic on why she helped Natalya on WWE NXT

During the WWE veteran's match against Lola Vice on NXT, Karmen Petrovic came out at ringside to support the former. This distracted the 2023 Breakout Superstar and eventually led to Natalya's victory.

During the backstage interview, Karmen Petrovic explained why she helped Natalya win:

"As long as I’ve known Nattie, since the first time I met her, she’s been nothing but kind, supportive, loving. She’s always been there for me. I had a million questions coming into the industry, and she’s been nothing but helpful from day one, so I knew I had to be in her corner tonight, especially when it comes to Lola Vice. Everything that she’s had to say about me and every time she came at me, I think with her being out there and knowing Nattie, I just had to be there for her," Petrovic said.

It'll be interesting to see whether The BOAT will make more NXT appearances in the future.

