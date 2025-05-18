Natalya sends emotional message after former WWE star's last-minute change of plans: "We missed you tonight"

Natalya dropped an emotional message to a former WWE star, who had a last-minute change of plans ahead of a huge wrestling event. The Queen of Harts challenged Kenzie Paige for the NWA World Women's Championship at Crockett Cup 2025 on Saturday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Gail Kim was supposed to be the special guest referee for the highly anticipated matchup, but the TNA Hall of Famer was unable to appear at the event. Kim shared the news on Saturday morning, explaining that she was suffering from an illness and experiencing COVID-like symptoms.

Natalya responded to Kim's message on X, formerly known as Twitter, sending her best wishes to the former WWE star. She thought that it was the right decision because more people could have been infected if Kim had attended the event.

"We missed you tonight but I think making sure others don’t get sick is absolutely the right call. Love you to the moon and back, Gail," the WWE Superstar wrote.

Gail Kim promised NWA fans she would make up for her absence, and that they haven't seen the last of her. It will be interesting to see if she gets to be a special guest referee again or a different role for her next appearance.

Natalya loses to Kenzie Paige, attacks fan after match

As mentioned above, Natalya challenged Kenzie Paige for the NWA Women's World Championship on Saturday. She wrestled as Nattie Neidhart again, wearing the same gear she wore in her Bloodsport debut last month.

According to Fightful, The Queen of Harts lost her match and failed to add a new title to her trophy cabinet. It's also worth noting that Nattie is still under contract with WWE. She's just allowed to participate and work in different promotions as part of the company's latest initiative to expand their reach.

After the match, Natalya seemingly had enough of a heckler and slapped him hard, causing him to fall, leaving him almost unconscious.

While some people might think that it was a real incident, it's a work, based on the post-show photo between Nattie and the planted fan.

