"Miss you" - Natalya sends heartfelt message to former female WWE Superstar

WWE Superstar Natalya took to her official Instagram handle to send a heartfelt message to Kairi Sane.

The Japanese Superstar signed a contract with WWE back in 2017 and became one of the most prominent names in the women's division, both in NXT and on the main roster.

Sane departed the company in 2021 and returned to Japan to compete under World Wonder Ring Stardom. Taking to her Instagram story, Nattie shared a recent photo of Sane and wrote:

"Miss you @official_kairi."

Check out a screengrab of The Queen of Hart's Instagram story:

During her time in WWE, Sane won the NXT Women's Championship. She is also a former one-time Women's Tag Team Champion, having won the title alongside Asuka. The duo were known as The Kabuki Warriors.

Sane also won the Mae Young Classic in 2017 when she first arrived in the company. The 33-year-old star shared the ring with the likes of Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Natalya in WWE.

Natalya unsuccessfully challenged Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women's Championship in recent house shows

Natalya challenged Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women's Championship at recent WWE Live Events. However, the 40-year-old was unable to dethrone Morgan. The two recently crossed paths at the latest WWE Sunday Stunner house show.

On a more recent edition of WWE SmackDown, Nattie was unsuccessful in becoming the new #1 contender for Morgan's championship after losing a Fatal Five-Way Elimination Match. The same contest included Sonya Deville, Lacey Evans, and Xia Li.

Eventually, though, it was Ronda Rousey who won the match and earned herself another shot at Morgan's championship. The two women will cross paths in a trilogy bout at the upcoming Extreme Rules Premium Live Event in an Extreme Rules Match.

The ongoing feud between Rousey and Morgan has also involved Natalya. At this year's Money in the Bank show, The Baddest Woman On The Planet successfully defended the SmackDown Women's Championship against the Canadian star before Morgan cashed in her MITB briefcase to win the title.

A legend believes CM Punk should have gone to WWE and not AEW. Don't believe us? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far