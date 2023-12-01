Natalya sends out a heartfelt message to former WWE Superstar Trinity Fatu (Naomi)

WWE Superstar Natalya recently sent a warm birthday note for Trinity Fatu, formerly known as Naomi, on social media.

Fatu made her decision to depart from the Stamford-based company alongside her former tag team partner, Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone, after having some issues with the creative team. Trinity is now signed with TNA/Impact Wrestling, where she is the current Impact Knockouts World Champion. The former WWE Superstar had defeated Deonna Purrazzo at Slammiversary to win the title.

Taking to Instagram, Natalya recently sent out a heartfelt message to her real-life friend on her birthday. Nattie recalled all the cherished memories that she had with Trinity.

"I love all of our memories together. Too many to put in a post. From wrestling around the world, all of our Total Divas shenanigans… to “pushing through for that five-hundy,” I’m really grateful for them all. Happy birthday @trinity_fatu 💚," Natalya shared.

Natalya recently sent out a heartfelt message to Beth Phoenix

WWE Superstar Natalya is known for her warm gestures and her way of expressing emotions for her friends and family. In a similar way, she had previously sent out a heartwarming note for her friend, Beth Phoenix.

Taking to Instagram, The Queen of Harts mentioned how grateful she was to have a friend like The Glamazon. She further recalled all the good times that they had spent together throughout the years.

Nattie detailed:

"Happy birthday @thebethphoenix! I’m so grateful for your friendship and all of the amazing times we’ve had together. We’ve had so much fun together in and out of the ring. From Tables Matches to eating dinner at gas stations on a manhunt for diet orange soda at 2 am, to getting the chance to be in WrestleMania together as a team and being able to induct you into the @wwe Hall of Fame. I can’t wait for so many more amazing memories with you, Glamazon! Have a wonderful day with the ones you love doing all the things you love🐶🩷 #DivasOfDoom," Natalya shared.

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Natalya.

