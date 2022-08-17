"So talented" - Natalya sends a heartfelt message to a male WWE Superstar amid reports of him joining the main roster

WWE veteran Natalya took to Twitter to send a message to Santos Escobar following his defeat at NXT Heatwave.

On the show, Escobar lost to his arch-rival Tony D’Angelo in a Street Fight. The two men have been feuding for a while and a victory for Santos would've meant that Legado del Fantasma would finally be freed from the D'Angelo Family.

However, Santos' defeat forced him to leave NXT, and taking to Twitter, he thanked the NXT Universe. In response to the former Cruiserweight Champion, Nattie wrote:

Keep up the great work. So talented my friend- @EscobarWWE

Legado del Fantasma's feud with Tony D'Angelo has also seen the former turn face. During the feud, Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza were forced to join the D'Angelo family while Escobar tried his best to bring an end to the alliance.

Eventually, the LDF leader cost D'Angelo his North American title shot against Carmelo Hayes and also cost him and Stacks their title match against The Creed Brothers.

Santos Escobar responded to Natalya's heartfelt message on Twitter

In response to Natalya's tweet, Santos Escobar sent a three-word message to the former. He wrote:

Gracias mi amiga

With Escobar now forced to leave NXT, there are high chances of him moving up to the main roster, especially with Triple H now in charge of the creative team.

Legado del Fantasma has established its place as a top faction in WWE and fans have made it quite clear that they want to see the likes of Escobar and Elektra Lopez on the main roster.

In response to the former SmackDown Women's Champion's tweet, the WWE Universe also showcased their respect for her.

Meanwhile, Nattie herself will be teaming up with Sonya Deville for a match against Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark in the ongoing WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament.

