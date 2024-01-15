Natalya sends heartfelt message to popular WWE Superstar on her birthday

Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya recently sent a message to NXT Superstar Cora Jade on the latter's birthday.

The Queen of Harts shares a close bond with Jade, going by their exchanges on social media platforms. They locked horns in a singles match on the May 10, 2022, episode of NXT, where Natalya reigned supreme.

On the occasion of Jade's 23rd birthday, Natalya took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message and an old picture. She called the up-and-coming star a "little gem" and teased sharing the ring with her again:

"This little gem! Happy birthday @corajadewwe [purple heart emoji]. We still have lots of unfinished business [purple heart emoji]," wrote Natalya in her Instagram Story.

At a recent NXT house show in Dade City, Florida, Jade seemingly got hurt, but the severity of her injury is still unknown. Fans will be hoping to see the star back in action soon.

WWE Superstar Natalya opened up on working with Cora Jade

WWE RAW Superstar Natalya recently discussed training with Cora Jade and the challenges in the latter's personal life.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, The Queen of Harts said she appreciated Jade's enthusiasm for pro wrestling. She added that the former NXT Tag Team Champion went through a tough time after her mother's passing but was bound to shine in the future:

"With Jade, she said, 'Hey, I would love to come and work with you.' I was like, 'Oh my God, I would love that.' (...) I love her enthusiasm. I love how excited she is about jumping into this. I know she's gone through a lot; her mom just passed away recently, so it's a very hard time for her in her life. (...) Sometimes, you need somebody to believe in you. I believe in Jade, I think she's going to be awesome." [From 14:30 to 15:42]

It will be interesting to see if and when the former SmackDown Women's Champion and Jade will face off in the ring again.

