Natalya sends a heartwarming message to WWE Superstar after the latter completes first year with the company

Natalya recently sent a heartwarming message to WWE Superstar Tatum Paxley via Twitter.

Paxley signed with the company a year ago and has been competing on NXT 2.0. During The Queen of Harts' brief run on WWE's third brand earlier this year, Paxley had the pleasure of sharing the ring with the former.

Taking to Twitter, Paxley celebrated her first anniversary of signing with WWE. In response to her tweet, the former SmackDown Women's Champion sent a three-word message to the young star.

"Keep working hard," wrote Natalya.

In response to the veteran's message, Paxley thanked the former with the following tweet:

During her NXT 2.0 tenure so far, Paxley has shared the ring with the likes of Alba Fyre, Ivy Nile, and Zoey Stark, who are among the fastest rising stars on the brand.

Paxley's biggest win on NXT 2.0 so far has to be her victory over reigning NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Kayden Carter.

Natalya has always showcased her support for NXT Superstars

Natalya is no stranger to working alongside superstars from NXT's current day roster.

At the recent NXT Heatwave show, Santos Escobar suffered a loss to his arch-rival Tony D'Angelo and is now forced to leave the NXT brand. Sending a heartfelt message to the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion on Twitter, The Queen of Harts showcased her support for the former by writing:

"Keep up the great work. So talented my friend- @EscobarWWE."

Escobar, the leader of the Legado Del Fantasma faction, is expected to get his main roster call-up following his exit from the promotion's third brand.

Since Triple H took over WWE's creative team, several former NXT stars, including Dexter Lumis and Dakota Kai, have returned to the company. At the same time, former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne made their main roster debuts against Natalya and Sonya Deville on this week's SmackDown.

