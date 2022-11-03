Natalya sends a message to 19-year-old star who was recently released by WWE

Following the recent release of NXT star Sloane Jacobs, many performers, including Natalya, have sent messages to the young performer.

Over the past year, the Pennsylvania native has made sporadic appearances on both AEW and WWE TV, and despite not having any particular major storylines, the 19-year-old star created a great impression with many of the superstars backstage.

One seasoned performer who sent out a message of condolences on social media after she was released yesterday was the former SmackDown Women's Champion, Natalya. She met Jacobs earlier this year whilst working on WWE's third brand, NXT.

The veteran WWE Superstar commented on Sloane Jacobs post regarding her release

Given that she is only 19 years of age, Jacobs undoubtedly has plenty of time left to make a name for herself in the wrestling business, with a comeback to WWE being an eventual possibility.

Natalya recently celebrated a major WWE achievement of hers

The Canadian star has been with the company for more than 15 years, and during this time has won nearly every possible championship available to her.

Natalya recently took to Instagram to share the 3-year anniversary of her match with Lacey Evans at WWE Crown Jewel, which saw women compete in a match in Saudi Arabia for the first time ever.

"On this day in history! 💚🖤 One of the most special matches/moments of my career being one of the first women to compete in Saudi Arabia with @laceyevanswwe. Such a special opportunity Lacey and I had to open a door that in 2019 had never been opened before for women and girls in Saudi to keep dreaming big dreams! It’s still sometimes surreal to think about all the incredible progress that’s been made in our women’s division."

Whislt the Queen of Hearts has won many personal accolades over the years, a historic victory that both her and Evans shared that night has helped pave the way for women's sport on a global level.

Where does Natalya rank amongst the greats in WWE's women's division? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

