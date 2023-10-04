Natalya sends a message after Becky Lynch's next challenger is confirmed at WWE show

WWE Superstar Natalya sent out a message during the latest episode of NXT.

In the opening segment of the show, Becky Lynch declared her intention to defend her NXT Women's Championship at Halloween Havoc later this month. A triple-threat number-one contender's match between Lyra Valkyria, Indi Hartwell, and Roxanne Perez was hence established to determine Lynch's next challenger.

The talented stars were involved in a back-and-forth bout as each of them wanted to prove themselves. In the closing stages, Valkyria executed a diving splash on Hartwell to secure an impressive win. Natalya has since reacted to this matchup and showed her appreciation for the women involved.

"Awesome triple threat Lyra Valkyria, Indi Hartwell and Roxanne Perez! That was fun to watch. #wwenxt," Nattie shared.

Natalya was last seen in action when she faced Tegan Nox in singles competition a few weeks back during an episode of WWE RAW.

Lynch is set to defend her title against Valkyria on October 24 at Halloween Havoc Night 1. It will be interesting to see if the talented star is able to dethrone her Irish counterpart.

