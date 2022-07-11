"We almost fought" – Natalya sends a message to female WWE Superstar after heartfelt exchange

Natalya tweeted a heartfelt message to Lacey Evans after a wholesome exchange between the two.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion was recently unsuccessful in capturing the title from Liv Morgan at a house show.

Taking to social media, Nattie wrote that while returning home recently, she was assigned a seat at the back of the plane. It prompted Evans to offer her first-class seat to the former, which almost led to a 'fight' between the two:

"On my way home. Rerouted…Booked in the back of the plane. Which was fine. Mainly just trying to get home. @LaceyEvansWWE gave me her seat in first class. She insisted. We almost fought. So nice of her. She didn’t have to."

Nattie @NatbyNature



So nice of her. She didn’t have to. On my way home. Rerouted…Booked in the back of the plane. Which was fine. Mainly just trying to get home. @LaceyEvansWWE gave me her seat in first class. She insisted. We almost fought.So nice of her. She didn’t have to. On my way home. Rerouted…Booked in the back of the plane. Which was fine. Mainly just trying to get home. @LaceyEvansWWE gave me her seat in first class. She insisted. We almost fought. So nice of her. She didn’t have to. ❤️

The WWE Universe highly praised Natalya and Lacey Evans after their brief exchange

The WWE Universe praised Natalya and Lacey Evans after the latter offered her seat to her fellow WWE colleague.

In response to Nattie's tweet, fans reacted with the following messages:

At the recently concluded Money in the Bank show, Natalya was unsuccessful in capturing the SmackDown Women's Championship from Ronda Rousey. The two finally crossed paths after weeks of back-and-forth on the blue brand.

Natalya's rivalry with Rousey continued this past weekend on SmackDown. They faced each other in a rematch, with Rousey again winning.

As for Lacey Evans, at Money in the Bank, she was unsuccessful in becoming Ms. Money in the Bank. The former Sassy Southern Belle competed against six other women in the traditional ladder match, which Liv Morgan eventually won.

On this week's SmackDown, Evans again turned heel, attacking Aliyah. The two were initially set to team up for a tag team match, but the former claimed she was an American hero and demanded more respect.

