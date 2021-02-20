"They should consider themselves warned" - Natalya sends message and hints at a character change after SmackDown

Natalya appears to be hinting at a more aggressive character for herself on WWE SmackDown while taking a shot at the WWE on FOX Twitter account.

Recently, WWE on FOX's Twitter account asked the fans to make their own team of female Superstars with a $15 budget. While Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch were at the top, valued at $5, Peyton Royce, Natalya, and others were at the bottom, with a value of $1. Natalya strongly objected to it on Twitter, and together with Tamina continued to object after this week's episode of SmackDown.

After beating the Riott Squad on WWE SmackDown, the team of Tamina and Natalya were interviewed backstage. Tamina opened up by sending a message saying no one could tell them what their worth was.

"No one is ever going to tell us what our worth is. Do you understand me? We went from reliable to undeniable. Do you understand that?"

Natalya went on to add that she was done with walking around with a smile on her face and that she didn't want to be a person who pleased everyone. Instead, she sent a warning to the rest of the roster with Tamina, saying that no one was going to tell them their worth again.

"Do you understand that, Elise? Now, you look like a really nice girl, a girl that smiles backstage. I know all about women that smile a lot. I used to be one of those women who walked around like everything was fine while nothing was okay anymore. We are tired of being women that get taken for granted with smiles on our faces. We understand our history, we understand our legacy. Quite frankly, I don't want to be a person that my grandfather would like. I have walked around for way too long with a smile on my face and violence on my mind. No one is ever gonna tell us what our worth is ever again, just like Tamina said. They should consider themselves warned."

WWE on FOX posted a "Build Your Team" graphic, valuing Natalya at $1

Advertisement

The "Build Your Team" graphic is a common one and has been used for male wrestlers as well as in other sports. However, Natalya took it to heart that she had been valued at only $1 after so many years in this business. She put out a tweet indicating how she felt.

The Tweet saw her receive an outpouring of support from her fans, as well as other wrestlers like Alexa Bliss, Kayla Braxton, Cesaro, among others.

Yeah I’m not a big fan of this tier thing either ... love u Nat! @natbynature — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) February 18, 2021

Advertisement

Love you Nattie! Your leadership, skill, drive, influence and heart are PRICELESS. — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) February 17, 2021

Always ❤️ — Cesaro (@WWECesaro) February 17, 2021

It seems now Natalya is using this Twitter feud to re-invent her character on WWE SmackDown. Natalya could become far more aggressive than what the fans are used to seeing from her in the past.