Natalya sends a message after Liv Morgan tags BOTH Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio in romantic post

WWE Superstar Natalya had a message for Liv Morgan on her recent Instagram post in which the latter tagged both Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. The Queen of Harts seemed quite intrigued with Liv's actions.

This week on RAW, Liv Morgan continued wooing Dominik Mysterio and it is clear as day that she is hell-bent on taking him away from Mami. She later posted a video on Instagram, featuring highlights from RAW. Morgan ended up tagging both Dirty Dom and Rhea in the video.

As expected, the post quickly went viral and received loads of reactions from fans. WWE Superstar Natalya wrote a comment as well and it looks like she was intrigued over what will happen next.

Check out a screengrab of Natalya's comment on Liv Morgan's Instagram post below:

Fans are deeply invested in seeing how the storyline involving Liv, Dominik, and Rhea will advance moving forward.

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio on being asked about Liv Morgan

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio appeared on The Ringer Wrestling Show last month. He discussed a bunch of topics including the rumors of his secret alliance with Liv Morgan. Dirty Dom had the following to say in response:

“I mean… That’s fair and I appreciate that (the fact that Kaz wanted to let Dominik Mysterio know what the people were talking about). But, I think at the end of the day, everyone is innocent till proven guilty. And I’m just… I’m here protecting Mami. And I’m trying to make sure she’s good when she comes back and that everything is all set in order. She comes back straight to the top. Take her title back, no harm no foul.” [H/T WrestleZone]

Dominik's recent actions have not matched his words. He keeps liking Liv Morgan's Instagram posts, "accidentally" helped her defeat Becky Lynch twice, and was spotted smiling when Morgan approached him on RAW.

Rhea Ripley has not commented on the situation yet. Mami is currently on a hiatus recovering from her shoulder injury. Fans are waiting to see what she has to say about Morgan ki**ing Dominik.

